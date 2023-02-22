World Markets
MARK

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf Stocks in red as oil declines ahead of Fed minutes

Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

February 22, 2023 — 03:12 am EST

Written by Shamsuddin Mohd for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets fell on Wednesday in early trade, amid a decline in oil prices as investors kept their eyes peeled for the minutes of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that is likely to shed light on the central bank's next interest rate hike.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures for April delivery fell 30 cents to $82.75 a barrel by 0721 GMT.

Investors will be closely watching as the Fed is slated to release the minutes of its latest meeting on Wednesday, which will give a glimpse of how high officials are projecting interest rates to rise after recent data showed stronger-than-expected U.S. employment and consumer prices.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed policy decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, exposing the region to a direct impact from any monetary tightening by the central bank.

The Qatari Stock index .QSI fell 0.7%, dragged down by losses in financials, with the Gulf's largest lender, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, and Sharia-compliant lender, Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA, dropping 1.3% and 1.4%, respectively.

Among other stocks, Qatar Insurance QINS.QA, the biggest insurer in the Gulf, plunged nearly 5% after it swung to a loss of 648.1 million riyals ($177.56 million) in fiscal year 2022.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI dropped 0.4%, pressured by a 0.9% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 2.5% slide in TECOM Group TECOM.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI also opened down 0.4%, dragged down by a 0.1% drop in conglomerate International holding Company IHC.AD and a 2.2% decline in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD.

Stock markets in Saudi Arabia were closed on the occasion of Saudi Founding day and are likely to resume trading on Thursday.

($1 = 3.6500 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((shamsuddin.mohd@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497252;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MARK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.