MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks gain in early trade

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Wednesday, with Abu Dhabi on track to extend gains for a fourth session.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.1%, helped by a 0.6% increase in petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE and a 1.3% gain in Saudi British Bank 1060.SE.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.6%, led by a 1.5% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

Financials stocks also drove the gains in the Dubai index, with Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU gaining 0.9% and 0.6%, respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI edged up 0.1%, with Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD jumping 8.4%, its biggest intraday gain since Oct.

On Wednesday, Abu Dhabi Executive Council approved a framework between Abu Dhabi Government and Aldar Properties for development of capital projects in the emirate.

The framework includes Aldar taking on the management of 30 billion dirhams ($8.17 billion) worth of major projects.

The index's gains, however, were limited by losses at telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD.

In the previous session, Etisalat saw its best day in nearly six years as the company called a board meeting on JAn. 20, to discuss increasing the foreign ownership limit in the firm.

Elsewhere, Qatar's main index .QSI gained 0.1%, driven mainly by a 1.5% rise in market heavyweight Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

