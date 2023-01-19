MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks gain despite weak Oil, U.S. consumer data

By Md Manzer Hussain

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf equities recovered early losses to close slightly higher on Thursday as investors in the region remained bullish despite weak U.S. consumer data and global recession worries.

The latest U.S. consumer data rekindled global recession worries. Additionally, Chinese data showed the world's second-biggest economy grew 2.9% in the fourth quarter of last year, the worst showing in nearly half a century.

Fadi Reyad, Chief Market Analyst at CAPEX.com MENA, said GCC stock markets moved in different directions as Chinese economic reopening continues to fuel a positive outlook.

Oil, which fuels the region's growth, was also trading on the back foot, with Brent crude LCOc1 futures lost 65 cents, or 0.8%, to $84.33 a barrel at 1030 GMT.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.2%, supported by a 2.1% gain in Arab National Bank 1080.SE.

Saudi's oil giant Aramco 2222.SE was up 0.2%.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI added 0.1%, supported by a 2% jump in Emirates Central Cooling Systems EMPOWER.DU and a 0.7% lift in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

Qatari Stock index .QSI jumped 2.1%, ending seven sessions losses, as almost all its constituent stocks moved into positive territory. Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA surged 3.5% after recording losses in most of the sessions in this week.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 added 0.5%, continuing its rally since Wednesday.

Fadi attributed this rise to increase in foreign investments.

Abu Dhabi's index .FTFADGI, however, eased 0.5%, with the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD continued its slide to close 0.6% lower.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI fell 0.2% to 10,682 QATAR .QSI jumped 2.1% to 10,811 EGYPT .EGX30 added 0.5% to 16,066 BAHRAIN .BAX added 0.8% at 1,927 OMAN .MSX30 fell 0.8% to 4,798 KUWAIT .BKP added 0.7% to 8,058 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI fell 0.5% to 10,192 DUBAI .DFMGI added 0.1% to 3,353 (Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain) ((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com))

