MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks gain ahead of corporate earnings, Qatar outperforms

Oct 14 (Reuters) - All major Gulf stock markets gained on Monday ahead of corporate earnings, which are expected to gather pace later this week, with Qatar outperforming its regional peers.

Qatar's index .QSI was up 0.5%, led by lenders. Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA advanced 2.8%, while Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA rose 1.3% ahead of its nine-month earnings on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI inched up 0.2% after five straight sessions of losses, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and Saudi Telecom 7010.Se gaining 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively.

Advanced Petrochemical 2330.SE increased 1.4% after the company board proposed a third-quarter dividend of 0.65 riyal per share.

Electrical Industries 1303.SE rose 3.5% as the company signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Russia's Izolyator Company to evaluate building an insulators plant in Saudi Arabia.

Dubai's index .DFMGI edged up 0.3% in its fourth straight session of gains. Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU added 0.6%, while Deyaar Development DEYR.DU rose 5.1% after the company said its board would approve third-quarter results later this week.

Air Arabia AIRA.DU gained 1.5% after the company's chief executive officer said the budget airline might decide by January on an order for around 115 to 120 planes.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI was up 0.1%. International Holding Company IHC.AD rose 4.7% and Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD gained 0.2%.

Contractor Arabtec Holding ARTC.DU added a further 2% to the previous session's gain after the company hired an adviser on a potential merger with another construction firm, Trojan Holding, Reuters reported citing sources.

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

