MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks fall after Iranian missile strike

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets retreated on Wednesday after Iran fired missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of an Iranian military commander last week.

Iranian state television said Iran had fired 15 missiles at U.S. targets. The U.S. military said at least two Iraqi facilities hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel were targeted. Iraq said 22 missiles were fired.

Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif called the attack "proportionate measures in self-defense," adding that "we do not seek escalation or war."

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI declined 1.4% with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and Samba Financial Group 1090.SE falling 0.9% and 2.8%, respectively.

State-owned Saudi Aramco 2222.SE fell 0.7% to 34.1 riyals ($9.09).

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI declined 1.4%, dragged down by a 1.9% slide in Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and a 2% drop in Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI lost 0.8% as First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD opened 1.1% down, and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD retreated 1.8%.

The Qatari index .QSI eased 0.7% with market heavyweight Industries Qatar IQCD.QA shedding 1.2% and Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA dropping 1.3%.

($1 = 3.7511 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

