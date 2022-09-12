MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks extend rally despite oil drop, rate-hike bets

World Markets
Gulf equities climbed higher on Monday, as investors appeared to shrug off the drop in oil prices amid China's fresh COVID-19 restrictions and potential rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Oil prices, a key driver for financial markets in the Middle East, fell on Monday with the global fuel demand outlook overshadowed by COVID-19 restrictions in China and the potential for further interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe.

Oil prices dropped $1.01, or 1.1%, to $91.83 a barrel by 0630 GMT, after settling 4.1% higher on Friday. O/R

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI moved up 0.8%, extending the rally for four consecutive sessions, led by a 1.1% hike in country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 4% surge in investment firm Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD.

In Dubai, the main share index .DFMGI inched up 0.3%, supported by financial and real estate stocks. Dubai's largest lender Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU advanced 1.6% while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU was up 2.9%.

The United Arab Emirates' tourism revenues were 19 billion dirhams ($5.17 billion) in the first half of 2022, its vice president said on Sunday in a tweet.

The quick vaccination roll-out in the emirates and easing of pandemic restrictions faster than most cities around the world allowed it to bounce back quickly from the pandemic, enjoying a sharp uptick in visitors as Dubai hosted the Expo world fair from last October to March.

In Qatar, the benchmark index .QSI, was up 0.3%, led by gains in telecoms and financial stocks, with Ooredoo ORDS.QA advancing 2.4% and sharia lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA climbing 0.6%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI edged 0.1% higher, as losses in materials shares were capped by gains in financial companies. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rose 0.4%, while chemical manufacturing company Saudi Basic Industries Corporation - SABIC 2010.SE was down 2.2%.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was trading flat.

