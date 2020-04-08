MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks end mixed, Saudi edges up ahead of OPEC+ meet

By Ateeq Shariff

April 8 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates backtracked from two sessions of gains on Wednesday as investors fled risk on coronavirus fears, while Saudi equities edged up ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on output cuts.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 1%, with blue chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU declining 2.6% and Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU losing 1.9%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI lost 1.6%. First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD slid 2.9%, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD was down 1.5%.

Ratings agency Moody's had said on Tuesday a $70 billion UAE stimulus package will support bank liquidity and limit likely asset deterioration due to the coronavirus outbreak, but will increase the potential for problem loans.

As of April 7, the UAE had registered a total of 2,359 cases. The pandemic has forced vital sectors of its economy, such as tourism and transport, to a near standstill.

Qatar's index .QSI added 0.6%, helped by a 0.6% rise in Qatar Fuel Co QFLS.QA and a 1.2% gain in Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA.

Qatar sold $10 billion in bonds in tranches of 5, 10, and 30 years on Tuesday, the first Gulf state to raise cash in the debt markets against a backdrop of low oil prices and market uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI ended up 0.2% in choppy trade, with banking and petrochemical shares moving sideways.

Samba Financial Group 1090.SE advanced 4.6%, while Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE added 3.5%.

Major oil producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia are likely to agree to cut production at a Thursday meeting, but only if the United States joins the effort, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Monday.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 gained 2%, extending gains for a third session, as Commercial International Bank COMI.CA leapt 5.1%.

Egypt will extend a nationwide night-time curfew by 15 days until April 23 to counter the coronavirus spread, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI was up 0.2% to 6,999 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI lost 1.6% to 3,867 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 1% to 1,767 points

QATAR

.QSI added 0.6% to 9,030 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 2% to 10,096 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.8% to 1,303 points

OMAN

.MSI gained 1.7% to 3,455 points

KUWAIT

.BKP slipped 0.2% to 5,083 points

