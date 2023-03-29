MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks end mixed as investors remain cautious

By Shamsuddin Mohd

March 29 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets ended mixed on Wednesday in a sign investor confidence remains fragile, as they chose to secure their gains amid volatile market conditions despite oil being firmer and banking stability fears receding.

Oil prices — a key catalyst for gulf's financial markets — rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, with Brent crude LCOc1 rising 63 cents, or 0.8%, to $79.28 a barrel at 1120 GMT.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI gained 0.3%, after trading flat in its two previous sessions, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE rising 3.6% and Saudi British Bank 1060.SE adding 1.9%.

The grocery retailer Bindawood Holding 4161.SE closed 2.4% higher, after it reported a surge in its fourth-quarter net profit to 64.9 million riyals ($17.28 million), compared with a net profit of 13.2 million riyals ($3.52 million) a year earlier.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI was up 0.5%, in its second positive day in a row, boosted by solid gains in financial and industrial stocks.

Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU, Dubai's largest lender, and Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation EMPOWER.DU inched up 2.3 and 2.4%, respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI closed in red, pressured by a 0.4% slide in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender, and a 2.8% dive in Emirates Telecommunications Group EAND.AD.

Reuters on Tuesday reported through sources that Uber Technologies' Middle East subsidiary Careem is in advanced talks with Emirates Telecommunications Group to invest in its expansion into services beyond ride-hailing.

The benchmark stock index .QSI in Qatar retreated 0.9%, mostly dragged down by financial and industrial stocks. Qatar National Bank (QNB) QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender

and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA dropped 1.3% and 3.5%, respectively, while petrochemical makers Industries Qatar IQCD.QA was also down 1.3%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30, climbed 2.5%, after a two consecutive session decline, as 28 of the 31 constituent stocks moved in positive territory.

Commercial International Bank (CIB) COMI.CA, Egypt's biggest private bank, climbed 1.8% while country's lone cigarette maker Eastern Company EAST.CA was up 6.1%.

The Egyptian stock market recorded a strong volume surge led by a buying trend from local investors, said Farah Mourad, Senior Market Analyst of XTB MENA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.3% to 16,411

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI was flat at 9,456

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.5% to 3,401

QATAR

.QSI fell 0.9% to 10,213

EGYPT

.EGX30 climbed 3.2% to 16,411

BAHRAIN

.BAX inched up 0.8% to 1,894

OMAN

.MSX30 eased 0.1% 4,854

KUWAIT

.BKP traded flat at 7,786

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((shamsuddin.mohd@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497252;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.