MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stock markets volatile on US debt deal, economic worries

Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

May 29, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

May 29 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended in different directions on Monday after U.S. lawmakers reached a tentative agreement on the debt ceiling, while concerns about more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes weighed on sentiment.

U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy forged an agreement at the weekend to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and cap government spending for two years. Both leaders expressed confidence that members of the Democratic and Republican parties would vote to support the deal.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged 0.1% higher, supported by a 1.2% rise in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI dropped 0.4%.

The Abu Dhabi bourse remained on a downtrend as sentiment remained cautious and energy markets were under pressure, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.

"The market could see some support thanks to ADNOC Logistics initial public offering's success. At the same time, companies like DANA Gas DANA.AD could attract more foreign investors as they open their capital to foreign ownership further," Mourad said.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gave up early gains to finish flat as gains in financials were offset by losses in healthcare shares.

United Electronics 4003.SE gained 3.4% after Reuters cited two sources familiar with the matter as saying the firm was planning an initial public offering of its Islamic consumer finance business, Tasheel Finance.

Among losers, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE shed 0.6%.

Crude prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - slipped as economic worries over further interest rate hikes trumped the U.S. debt ceiling deal.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 0.5%, with tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA jumping 2.7%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI was flat at 11,136

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.4% to 9,412

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.1% to 3,544

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.2% to 10,403

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.5% to 17,212

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.2% to 1,964

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.3% to 4,642

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.5% to 7,547

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

EAST
EML

