MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stock markets end mixed as China boost lingers, oil volatile

By Ateeq Shariff

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Tuesday with China's efforts to shore up its battered markets supporting sentiment, while volatile energy markets weighed.

Beijing introduced a slew of measures over the weekend to bolster the market, such as halving stock-trading stamp duty, loosening margin loan rules and putting the brakes on new listings.

This has offered some respite to equity markets, rattled this month by fresh strain in China's property market and renewed selling in the U.S. Treasury market.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI added 0.1%, helped by a 0.1% increase in conglomerate International Holding IHC.AD.

Insurer Centene CNC.Nsaid on Monday it will sell British hospital operator Circle Health Group to United Arab Emirates-based PureHealth for about $1.2 billion, including debt, as the U.S. health insurer refocuses on its core business.

PureHealth is majority-owned by Abu Dhabi investment fund ADQ, with International Holding Company also owning a stake. Both ADQ and IHC are chaired by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the national security adviser and brother of UAE ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI gained 0.3%, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA advancing 0.9% and petrochemicals maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA finishing 0.6% higher.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gave up early gains to close 0.2% lower, weighed down by a 1.3% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - crept up as supply concerns from a hurricane hurtling towards the U.S. Gulf Coast limited bearish sentiment about the possibility of another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve undercutting demand.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI retreated 0.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 gained 0.2%, with Madinet Masr MASR.CA rising 0.6%.

Egypt hopes its imminent inclusion in the BRICS bloc of developing nations will help ease its shortage of foreign currency and attract new investment, but analysts say it may take time before any benefits appear.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI fell 0.2% to 11,443 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI rose 0.1% to 9,762 DUBAI .DFMGI down 0.4% to 4,085 QATAR .QSI gained 0.3% to 10,371 EGYPT .EGX30 up 0.2% to 18,629 BAHRAIN .BAX added 0.2% to 1,956 OMAN .MSX30 rose 0.2% to 4,781 KUWAIT .BKP added 0.1% to 7,734 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.