MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stock markets end mixed amid China growth uncertainties

June 19 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Monday as investors remained cautious amid volatile oil prices and hopes for more economic stimulus from China, with Saudi and Dubai ending lower and Qatar and Abu Dhabi closing higher.

Crude prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - fell with Brent crude LCOc1 down 0.2%, to $76.44 a barrel by 0944 GMT.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slumped 0.8%, dragged down by losses in all sectors with the world's largest Islamic bank by assets Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE dropping 1.4% and oil major Saudi Aramco 2222.SE shedding 0.6%.

Among the losers, Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services4013.SE and Mouwasat Medical 4002.SE lost 1.5% and 7% respectively.

"GCC stock markets were mostly under pressure with energy volatility and price corrections affecting expectations", said Farah Mourad, Senior Market Analyst of XTB MENA.

"Traders awaiting details about an economic stimulus for the Chinese economy".

The world's top crude importer China is widely expected to cut key lending benchmarks on Tuesday to boost its economic growth, which has seen a rocky post-pandemic recovery.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI snapped its two-week winning streak and ended 0.1% lower. The index was weighed down by losses in utilities and financial sectors with Emaar PropertiesEMAR.DU falling 0.9% and Dubai Electricity and Water AuthorityDEWAA.DU dropping 1.1%.

In Qatar, the benchmark index .QSI rose 0.2%, recouping its losses across two consecutive sessions, with most sectors trading in the green.

The index was supported by a 4.9% surge in Ooredoo QPSC ORDS.QA and 1.8% rise in Qatar NavigationQNNC.QA.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI continued its gains for a second consecutive session, trading 0.1% higher. The index was helped by a 3.9% gain in Abu Dhabi National Energy Company TAQA.AD (TAQA) and a 2.3% rise in BurjeelBURJEEL.AD.

The United Arab Emirates' biggest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, gained 0.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 slipped 0.2%, ending four-session gains with financial and communication sectors trading in the red.

Commercial International Bank COMI.CA and EFG Hermes HRHO.CA slipped 1.1% and 2.1 respectively. Telecom Egypt ETEL.CA lost 1.7%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI lost 0.8% to 11,422

KUWAIT

.BKP ended flat at 7,823

QATAR

.QSI rose 0.2% at 10,282

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.2% to 17,989

BAHRAIN

.BAX ended flat at 1,958

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.1% to 4,680

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI added 0.1% to 9,453

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.1% at 3,787

