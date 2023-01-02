MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares start new year in upbeat mood, Egypt outperforms

By Shamsuddin Mohd

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf equities got off to a good 2023 start on Monday, with Egypt outperforming regional peers, as investors shrugged off concerns about a potential recession, crude oil demand and the U.S. Fed hiking rates further.

The IMF warned on Sunday about a tougher year in 2023 for the global economy with the main engines of growth - the United States, Europe and China - all experiencing weakening activity.

The new year is going to be "tougher than the year we leave behind", IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on the CBS Sunday morning news program "Face the Nation."

Crude prices, which are highly correlated with Gulf financial markets, swung wildly in 2022 and are expected to remain under pressure in 2023.

A Reuters poll showed on Friday 30 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude LCOc1 will average $89.37 a barrel in 2023, about 4.6% lower than the $93.65 consensus in a November survey. The global benchmark averaged $99 per barrel in 2022.

Hawkish Fed rate hikes many pose another challenge for the Gulf economy as most Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC) have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and generally follow Fed policy moves, exposing them to direct impacts from any Fed monetary tightening.

Wael Makarem, senior market strategist-MENA at Exness, said local markets began 2023 with some volatility as uncertainty remains a strong factor, but energy prices could drive markets if the Ukraine war continues and China starts opening up following its abolition of COVID-19 restrictions.

Abu Dhabi's index .FTFADGI advanced 0.4% on Monday, bolstered by a 0.6% increase in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The Abu Dhabiindex was 2022's best performer among its GCC peers, finishing the year with a more than 20% gain, after hitting an all-time high in early November.

The benchmark index .QSI of Qatar, among the world's top exporters of liquefied natural gas, gained 1.4% on the back of

a 4% hike in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and a 1.6% rise in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

The Qatari index last year posted its first annual loss since 2017, dropping 8.1% in 2022.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.3% with luxury real estate developer Retal Urban Development Company 4322.SE increasing 0.8% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 0.9%.

Among other stocks, Etihad Atheeb Telecom 7040.SE soared more than 9% after it signed a 77-million-riyal ($20.49 million) contract with Saudi Arabia's Najran province on Sunday.

Dubai's index .DFMGI fell 0.2%, pressured by a 1.3% decline in Dubai Electricity & Water Authority DEWAA.DU and a 1.4% drop in its district cooling subsidiary Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) EMPOWER.DU.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 closed 2.5% higher, with Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA climbing 3.1% while Abu Qir Fertilizers And Chemical Industries ABUK.CA was up 5.2%.

Egypt's resilient index was the best performer in 2022 among its Middle Eastern peers, posting a more than 22% gain despite facing economic headwinds from the war in Ukraine.

The Egyptian stock market reversed earlier losses to gain in the final quarter after an IMF deal and central bank support to allow lenders greater flexibility in currency trading.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.3% to 10,578

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.4% to 10,253

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 0.2% to 3,331

QATAR

.QSI gained 1.4% to 10,834

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 2.5% to 14,961

BAHRAIN

.BAX dropped 0.4% to 1,888

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.6% to 4,842

KUWAIT

.BKP dipped 2.1% to 7,945

($1 = 3.7585 riyals)

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru)

((shamsuddin.mohd@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497252;))

