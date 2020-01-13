MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares rise as focus shifts to corporate earnings

By Maqsood Alam

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Gulf stocks traded higher on Monday, extending their rally to a third day, supported by easing U.S.-Iran tensions and ahead of corporate earnings.

The stock markets across the Gulf had fallen sharply on Jan. 8 after Iran retaliated against the U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian commander.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI rose 0.8% as Arab National Bank 1080.SE jumped 4.9% and Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE advanced 2.7%.

However, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE slipped 0.1% to 34.8 riyals ($9.28). Aramco shares have been volatile amid U.S.-Iran tensions and fell to 34 riyals on Jan. 8, its lowest since trading began on Dec. 11.

"GCC corporate profits are expected to increase by around 6.5% this year with profits in Saudi Arabia forecast to be up 7.1%," said Tarek Fadlallah of Nomura Asset Management Middle East, citing a Marmore Research note.

In Qatar, the main index .QSI ended 0.6% higher as the Gulf's largest lender, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, increased 1.4% ahead of its earnings announcement on Tuesday.

Qatar Insurance QINS.QA added 1.7% following the appointment of Salem Khalaf Al Mannai as its chief executive officer.

Dubai's index .DFMGI gained 0.8% as Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU increased 1.9% and 1.1% respectively.

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI was up 0.6%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD gaining 0.7% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD rising 1.3%.

But, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 slipped 0.8% after three straight days of gains, with market heavyweight Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA shedding 1.2%.

Pioneers Holding PIOH.CA dropped 7.3%, its biggest intraday fall since Sept.22. The financial services provider said its board had approved a share-swap ratio set by a financial adviser for increasing stake in five subsidiaries to 90%.

Egyptian exchange data showed that foreign investors were net sellers.

Stock markets in Kuwait and Oman are closed following the death of Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said and will resume trading on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.8% to 8,441 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI was up 0.6 % to 5,114 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 0.8 % to 2,776 points

QATAR

.QSI added 0.6% to 10,568 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 fell 0.8% to 13,698 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX edged up 0.1 % to 1,602 points

($1 = 3.7514 riyals)

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

