MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares mixed amid Fed rate hike woes, weak oil

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf closed mixed on Tuesday, following declines in oil prices and global peers after top central banks hinted interest rates are likely to stay elevated for longer sapped investors' risk appetite.

Oil prices — a key catalyst for Gulf's financial markets — fell on Tuesday as a stronger U.S. dollar compounded concerns that demand for fuel will be held back by major central banks holding interest rates higher for longer.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell $1.16, or 1.24%, at $92.13 a barrel at 0844 GMT.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.7%, dragged by losses in almost all the sectors with property and banking shares leading the decline.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU dropped 2.4% while Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and Emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU shares were down 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI slipped 0.2%, led by a 0.3% slide in conglomerate International Holding Company IHC.AD and a 1.4% slump in Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI rose 0.4%, after third consecutive negative day, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, Saudi Arabia's second-largest lender by assets, increasing 1.4% and index heavyweight and oil major Saudi Aramco 2222.SE gaining 0.9%.

The Qatari benchmark stock index .QSI gained 0.6%, after two consecutive sessions of decline, mostly led by solid gains in financial stocks. Shares in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's biggest lender, and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA were up 2.4% and 1.8% respectively.

Meanwhile, an aggressive rate hike by U.S. Federal Reserve may pose a challenge for the Gulf economy as most Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC) have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and generally follow Fed policy moves, exposing them to direct impacts from any monetary tightening.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30, edged up 0.2%, extending gains to a third consecutive session, helped by a 6.4% surge in Misr Fertilizer Production MFPC.CA and a 0.7% lift in Commercial International Bank (CIB) COMI.CA, the country's biggest private bank.

