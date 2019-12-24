MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares fall; Aramco closes lower

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Gulf stocks mostly fell on Tuesday, with financials pulling down Qatar, while Saudi Arabia's stock index traded flat as energy and property shares moved sideways.

The Qatari index .QSI declined 0.8% with all its financial stocks retreating. Qatar National Bank QNBA.QA, the Gulf's largest lender, dropped 1.6% and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA eased 1.2%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was little changed. Samba Financial Group 1090.SE shed 2.2% and Saudi Aramco 2222.SE ended 0.6% lower. Dar Al Arkan 4300.SE gained 1.5% and Makkah Construction 4100.SE was up 1.7%.

Saudi Industrial Services 2190.SE rose 2.8% after its Red Sea Gateway Terminal unit signed a new 30-year concession with the Saudi ports authority to develop the northern part of Jeddah port.

The Dubai index .DFMGI slipped 0.2% as Mashreq Bank MASB.DU plunged 7.8% and Air Arabia AIRA.DU fell 1.3%.

Emaar Properties EMAR.DU was flat. The developer said that it was considering raising capital against cash flows generated by the observation decks on its Burj Khalifa skyscraper, but was not looking at selling them.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI lost 0.6%. First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD fell 1% and National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain NBQ.AD dropped 9.5%>.

The head of global markets at First Abu Dhabi Bank has resigned, Reuters reported on Monday, citing two sources.

Dana Gas DANA.AD gained 0.7% after getting a one-off $42 million dividend payment from Pearl Petroleum in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 traded 0.7% lower with 25 of its 30 stocks in the red. Commercial International bank COMI.CA was down 0.6% and El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA down 2%.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI was flat at 8,420 points ABU DHABI .ADI lost 0.6% to 5,083 points DUBAI .DFMGI edged down 0.2% to 2,777 points QATAR .QSI dropped 0.8% to 10,430 points EGYPT .EGX30 down 0.7% to 13,805 points BAHRAIN .BAX inched up 0.1% to 1,600 points OMAN .MSI traded flat 3,899 points KUWAIT .BKP was also flat at 6,978 points (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

