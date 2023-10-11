MIDEAST-STOCKS-Gulf shares end mixed on dovish Fed tone, Mideast conflict

By Md Manzer Hussain

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed on Wednesday amid a dovish shift in tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers, while traders kept an eye on the conflict between Palestinian militants and Israel.

Several Fed officials in recent days have suggested that the U.S. central bank doesn't need to raise borrowing costs any further.

The Fed's September policy meeting minutes are due to be released later on Wednesday.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by policy decisions by the Fed because most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

The Qatari index .QSI was up for a second straight session and surged 1.7%, as most of its stocks rose. Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA was up 2.1% and Qatar National Bank (QNB) QNBK.QA jumped 5.3%.

On Tuesday, QNB, the biggest Gulf bank by assets, reported a nearly 8% rise in third-quarter net profit, helped by loan growth.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI snapped two-session losses and closed 0.8% higher, lifted by gains in finance and utilities sectors with Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 2.3% and National Central Cooling Co TABR.DU surging 4.6%.

The emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU climbed 2.3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI bounced back from a five-session losing streak and closed 0.4% higher, with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution ADNOCDIST.AD advancing 3.5% and Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD gaining 2.5%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI closed 0.6% lower, weighed by losses in all sectors with oil major Saudi Aramco 2222.SE dropping 1.3% and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication 7040.SE sliding 3.1%.

However, shares in newly-listed ADES Holding 2382.SE closed at 17.54 riyals ($4.68), 30% up from an initial public offering price of 13.50 riyals a share, LSEG Eikon data showed.

Oil and gas driller ADES had raised $1.22 billion in an IPO last month.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.4%, dragged down by a 1.7% drop in Commercial International BankCOMI.CA and 2.5% decline in Telecom EgyptETEL.CA.

Meanwhile, investors continued to monitor developments on the conflict in Middle East, as Israeli warplanes on Wednesday bombed Gaza repeatedly ahead of a possible ground offensive in the Palestinian coastal strip.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.6% to 10,573

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 1% to 7,192

QATAR

.QSI rose 1.7% to 10,023

EGYPT

.EGX30 fell 0.4% to 19,653

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.2 to 1,939

OMAN

.MSX30 was up 0.2% to 4,778

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI added 0.4% to 9,648

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 0.8% to 4,082

