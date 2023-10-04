MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares drop in early trade on weaker oil prices

By Md Manzer Hussain

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf were down in early trade on Wednesday, following declines in oil prices amid worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates persistently high.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - dropped ahead of a panel meeting of OPEC+ ministers, which is expected to keep output policy unchanged.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 0.6% at $92.49 a barrel at 0740 GMT.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI declined 0.5% in early trade, with all sectors in the red.

Emaar Properties EMAR.DU dropped 1.6% and Emirates Central Cooling Systems EMPOWER.DU slid 1.1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI fell 0.1%, weighed down by a 3.2% slump in Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution and a 1.2% decline in ADNOC Drilling ADNOCDRILL.AD.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI dropped 0.6%, with all sectors trading in the negative territory.

Industries Qatar IQCD.QA slumped 1.4% and index heavyweights Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA lost 0.5% and 0.8% respectively.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI was down 0.6%, dragged down by losses in almost all sectors, with Lumi Rental 4262.SE falling 2% and Arabian Internet and Communications Services 7202.SE dropping 2.1%.

Among the losers, oil major Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and the kingdom's biggest lender by assets Saudi National Bank 1180.SE slipped 0.4% and 0.8% respectively.

U.S. job openings unexpectedly increased in August, pointing to a still-tight labor market that could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed policy decisions because most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain Editing by Mark Potter)

