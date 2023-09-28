MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares dip on expectations for firm interest rates

By Shamsuddin Mohd

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Most Gulf equity markets dipped on Thursday, with investor confidence still fragile after the Federal Reserve's hawkish tone last week stoked expectations that U.S. rates will stay higher for longer, though Dubai edged up.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed policy decisions, as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI retreated 0.2% following its biggest gain in nearly four months on Wednesday, dragged down by financial and materials stocks.

Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, Saudi Arabia's second-largest lender by assets, fell 1.2% and SABIC Agri-Nutrients 2020.SE gave up 2.2%.

Oil behemoth and index heavyweight Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was up 0.4%, however.

Aramco said on Thursday it had agreed to acquire a strategic minority stake in liquefied natural gas company MidOcean Energy for $500 million, with an option to increase the size of the shareholding.

The Qatari benchmark stock index .QSI extended the previous session's loss to finish 0.1% lower, with financial and industrial stocks acting as a major drag on the index.

Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's biggest lender, dropped 1.5%, and Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA lost more than 1.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI was down 0.3% in its fourth negative day, led by a 2% slide in Abu Dhabi National Energy TAQA.AD and a 1.6% decline in Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI however rose 0.5%, boosted by solid gains in property and industrial stocks.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU climbed 4.4% and district cooling provider Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation EMPOWER.DU rose 3.8%.

Stock markets in Oman, Kuwait and Egypt are closed for a public holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI retreated 0.2% to 11,056

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI lost 0.3% to 9,785

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.5% to 4,164

QATAR

.QSI fell 0.1% to 10,252

BAHRAIN

.BAX edged up 0.1% to 1,939

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

