MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly little changed; financials pressure Saudi

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were mostly quiet in moderate trading volumes on Wednesday in the absence of foreign investors for Christmas, while Saudi was hurt by losses in financial shares.

The Saudi index .TASI fell 0.3% as Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE lost 0.5% and fellow lender National Commercial Bank 1180.SE dropped 0.6%.

State-owned Aramco 2222.SE slipped a further 0.4% despite Goldman Sachs saying that it may stabilise its shares by purchasing additional shares on the market.

But Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance 8120.SE gained 2.6% after it signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Al Ahlia for Cooperative Insurance 8140.SE to evaluate merger. Al Ahlia advanced 5.6%.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI edged down 0.2% with Emaar Properties EMAR.DU losing 0.7% and Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU down 0.4%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI rose 0.3%, driven by a 0.7% gain in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 0.3% increase in Dana Gas DANA.AD.

On Tuesday, Dana received a one-off $42 million dividend payment from Pearl Petroleum in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

However, Qatar's index .QSI traded flat with Qatar Insurance QINS.QA adding 1.3%, while Commercial Bank COMB.QA slipped 0.7%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.