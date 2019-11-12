MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly little changed; financials drive Saudi up

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets traded in negative territory early on Tuesday, but Saudi Arabia's extended gains for a fourth day, led by financial stocks and corporate announcements.

The Saudi benchmark index .TASI rose 0.6%, driven by a 1.7% increase in Saudi Telecom Co 7010.SE and a 0.5% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

Saudi Paper Manufacturing 2300.SE jumped 4% following its announcement that its accumulated losses declined to 7.84% of capital.

Elsewhere, Dallah Healthcare 4004.SE added 1% and Abdullah Al Othaim 4001.SE increased 0.8%. The duo proposed cash dividends for the first half and nine months respectively.

But Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co 4240.SE slid 3.8% as the apparel retailer posted quarterly losses.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI retreated 0.4% with Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and Amanat Holding AMANT.DU falling 1.3% and 4.4% respectively.

Emaar Properties EMAR.DU eased 0.7%, while its Emaar Malls unit EMAA.DU was down 1%. The former had gained in the previous session following strong third-quarter earnings.

A supply glut has slowed the real estate market for most of the decade, apart from a brief pick up more than five years ago, sending prices down by at least a quarter since 2014.

The Qatari index .QSI was also down 0.4% as Qatar Electricity and Water QEWC.QA lost 1.7% and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA decreased 0.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI slipped 0.2% with telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD trading 0.5% down, while Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD decreased 0.9%.

The property developer posted a decline in third-quarter profit compared to same quarter year ago.

