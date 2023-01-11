MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly gain as Ma'aden boost Saudi shares

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Gulf stocks were mostly firm on Wednesday in early trade, with blue-chip Saudi Arabian Mining (Ma'aden) jumping after forming a joint venture with the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund PIF to invest in mining assets globally.

Also shares in the region mirrored gains in global equity markets, as investors awaited U.S. inflation data for cues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate stance.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 gained 1%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.90%.MKTS/GLOB

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.3%, bolstered by a 3.9% jump in Saudi Arabian Mining Company 1211.SE after it agreed to a joint venture. The miner will own 51%, while PIF will own 49% in the venture.

Ma'aden also agreed on acquiring a 9.9% stake in minerals exploration and development firm Ivanhoe Electric (IE) IE.TO and forming a joint venture to explore and develop mining projects in Saudi Arabia.

Abu Dhabi's share index .FTFADGI gained 0.3%, led by a 1.5% increase in state-owned port operator Abu Dhabi Ports Company ADPORTS.AD and a 0.9% hike in UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Separately, state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) established a , operations and marketing company, ADNOC Gas, and intends to offer a minority stake in ADNOC gas through an IPO on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2023.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI also rose 0.3%, supported by industrial and real sector stocks as blue-chip developer Emaar properties EMAR.DU rose 0.7%, while toll operator Salik Company SALIK.DU was up 0.8%.

The benchmark Qatari index .QSI opened 0.2% higher, as Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA added 0.4% ahead of its full year earnings later in the day, while Qatar Navigation (also know as Milaha) QNNC.QA climbed 1.3%.

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((mohammad.edrees@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.