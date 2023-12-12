News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets trade in tight range ahead of US inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/FAISAL AL NASSER

December 12, 2023 — 03:12 am EST

Written by Md Manzer Hussain for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf traded in a tight range on Tuesday as caution prevailed ahead of U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve policy decision.

The Fed is widely expected to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday and keep them at the same level until at least July, later than earlier thought. The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is due later on Tuesday.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by decisions of the Federal Reserve as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI fell 0.1% in early trade, with most sectors trading in negative territory.

Emaar Properties EMAR.DU declined 1.2% and the emirate's largest lender, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, dropped 1.2%.

The Qatari benchmark stock index .QSI slipped 0.1%, with most sectors in negative territory, dragged down by a 0.9% drop in Qatar Commercial Bank COMB.QA and 0.4% decline in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the region's largest lender.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI rose 0.2%, helped by gains in most sectors. Elm Company 7203.SE jumped 2%, while Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, the world's biggest Islamic lender, and Saudi National Bank 1180.SE, the Kingdom's biggest bank, climbed 1.1% and 1.3%, respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI inched up, supported by a 1.6% rise in Alpha Dhabi ALPHADHABI.AD and 3.3% gain in Emirates Driving Company DRIVE.AD.

However, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the UAE's largest lender, lost 0.8%.

