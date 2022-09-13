MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets track oil prices higher, Dubai outperforms

By Shakeel Ahmad

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Major Gulf markets extended gains on Tuesday as supply worries pushed up oil prices, while an IPO subscription boosted market sentiment in Dubai.

Dubai shares .DFMGI gained 1.6% in their biggest intraday surge in nearly three months. Banking and real estate shares led the rally putting the gauge firmly on track for weekly gains after two straight weeks in the red.

The sentiment in the market picked up as Dubai road-toll operator Salik priced its initial public offering at 2 dirhams a share, valuing the issue at around 3 billion dirhams ($817 million).

Salik is the third entity to seek a listing this year in an IPO aimed at attracting investor interest in the domestic stock exchange.

"The start of Salik's IPO subscription boosted sentiment," said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA BDSwiss. "The market could see more increases as investors flock."

The Abu Dhabi index .FTFADGI added 0.6% and rose for a fifth day running, its longest winning streak in a month. The surge comes as oil prices were headed for a fourth day of gains.

The Abu Dhabi stock market extended its advance, thanks to improving sentiment locally and rebounding oil prices. The market could be heading toward its latest peak if conditions remain positive, added Takieddine.

Financial shares drove Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI 0.5% higher with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE picking up 2% and 4.2%, respectively.

Banking shares also pushed the Qatar equities .QSI up 0.9% with almost all lenders closing higher.

The market remained upbeat as natural gas prices continued to rebound. Demand for energy could increase with winter approaching while uncertainty around supplies persists.

Egyptian blue chips .EGX30, however, ended 0.4% lower. Investors appeared to have booked profit after an extended period of gains.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0..5% to 12,084

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.6% to 9,986

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 1.6% to 3,458

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.9% to 13,315

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.4% to 10,397

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.5% to 1,939

OMAN

.MSX30 fell 0.3% to 4,498

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.8% to 8,489

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((shakeel.ahmad@thomsonreuters.com))

