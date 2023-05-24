MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets track Asian stocks lower amid US debt limit impasse

May 24 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets opened lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session, and tracking weakness in Asian shares as a deadlock in U.S. debt ceiling negotiations weighed on investor sentiment.

Representatives for President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans ended another round of debt ceiling talks on Tuesday with no signs of progress as the deadline to raise the government's $31.4 trillion borrowing limit or risk default ticked closer.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI fell 0.1%, in its fourth consecutive negative day, as the index was pulled down by healthcare, financial and energy stocks.

Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group 4013.SE and Saudi National Bank SJSC 1180.SE, the kingdom's largest lender by assets, dropped 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively, while state oil giant and index heavyweight Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was down 0.3%.

Among other individual stocks, retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Company SJSC 4240.SE fell nearly 6% after reporting a quarterly loss on Tuesday.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI was down 0.2%, pressured by a decline in almost all sectors, with real estate and financials leading the losses. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties PJSC EMAR.DU lost 0.9%, while Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC DISB.DU was down 0.6%.

The Qatari benchmark stock index .QSI eased 0.4%, extending losses for a third straight session, with most of the constituent stocks trading in negative territory. Qatar Islamic Bank QPSC QISB.QA dropped 0.5%% and heavyweight Commercial Bank PSQC COMB.QA lost 0.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI traded flat.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru)

((shamsuddin.mohd@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497252;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.