News & Insights

World Markets
COMB

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets track Asian stocks lower amid US debt limit impasse

Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

May 24, 2023 — 04:31 am EDT

Written by Shamsuddin Mohd for Reuters ->

May 24 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets opened lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session, and tracking weakness in Asian shares as a deadlock in U.S. debt ceiling negotiations weighed on investor sentiment.

Representatives for President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans ended another round of debt ceiling talks on Tuesday with no signs of progress as the deadline to raise the government's $31.4 trillion borrowing limit or risk default ticked closer.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI fell 0.1%, in its fourth consecutive negative day, as the index was pulled down by healthcare, financial and energy stocks.

Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group 4013.SE and Saudi National Bank SJSC 1180.SE, the kingdom's largest lender by assets, dropped 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively, while state oil giant and index heavyweight Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was down 0.3%.

Among other individual stocks, retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Company SJSC 4240.SE fell nearly 6% after reporting a quarterly loss on Tuesday.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI was down 0.2%, pressured by a decline in almost all sectors, with real estate and financials leading the losses. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties PJSC EMAR.DU lost 0.9%, while Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC DISB.DU was down 0.6%.

The Qatari benchmark stock index .QSI eased 0.4%, extending losses for a third straight session, with most of the constituent stocks trading in negative territory. Qatar Islamic Bank QPSC QISB.QA dropped 0.5%% and heavyweight Commercial Bank PSQC COMB.QA lost 0.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI traded flat.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru)

((shamsuddin.mohd@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497252;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COMB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.