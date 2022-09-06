MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets set for modest upswing on output cut, PMI data

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Gulf markets opened slightly higher and with a firmer tone on Tuesday, boosted by solid PMI data in UAE and Saudi Arabia as well the decision of OPEC+ to cut output in order to bolster oil prices after the recent slide.

OPEC and its allies, led by Russia, on Monday agreed a small output cut of 100,000 barrels a day.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures had fallen 49 cents, or 0.5%, to $95.25 a barrel by 0638 GMT. O/R

The non-oil private sectors of Saudi Arabia and UAE expanded in August at its fastest pace, boosted by improving demand conditions, a survey showed on Sept. 5. ,

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI edged up 0.2%, with Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE adding 0.9% and oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE gaining 0.8%.

In Dubai, the main share index .DFMGI advanced 0.7%, snapping four consecutive sessions of losses, as Banking shares Mashreq MASB.DU and Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU were up 7.3% and 0.7%, respectively.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU was slightly up, reversing a sharp decline in the previous session following a Reuters poll on Dubai housing market outlook on Sept. 5.

The Abu Dhabi index .FTFADGI edged up 0.1%, led by a 0.2% increase in its largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 0.7% gain in ADNOC Distribution ADNOCDIST.AD.

In Qatar, the benchmark index .QSI bucked the trend. Stocks were down 0.4%, continuing the downtrend for the eighth consecutive session, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA shedding 1.7% and Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA slipping 1.5%.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

