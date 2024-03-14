MIDEAST-STOCKS-Gulf markets rise on higher oil prices; US data in focus

By Md Manzer Hussain

March 14 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf rose on Thursday in line with global peers and firmer oil prices, while investors awaited a raft of economic data, ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting next week.

Oil price - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets- gained, supported by strong U.S. demand outlook, and heightened geopolitical risk, with Brent LCOc1 rising 0.9% to $84.76 a barrel by 1418 GMT.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI advanced 0.7%, supported by gains in almost all sectors with Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, the Emirate's largest lender, and tolls operator Salik Company SALIK.DU both rising 2%.

Dubai's Parkin, which oversees public parking operations in the Emirates, has raised 1.57 billion dirhams ($427.5 million) after pricing its IPO at the top of its range at 2.1 dirhams per share. Parkin is expected to start trading on March 21.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI was up 0.6%, lifted by gains in almost all sectors with Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the region's largest lender, rising 0.7% and Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA adding 3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI rose 0.1%, helped by a 1.4% increase in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD and a 4.6% surge in ADNOC Drilling ADNOCDRILL.AD.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was up marginally with ACWA Power 2082.SE rising 5.9% and Saudi Arabian Mining 1211.SE gaining 2.5%.

However, oil major Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and the kingdom's largest lender Saudi National Bank 1180.SE slipped 2.5% and 2.0% respectively.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 1%, ending its two sessions of losses with almost all sectors in the green.

Commercial International Bank COMI.CA gained 2.7% and El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA advanced 2.7%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.04% to 12,729

KUWAIT

.BKP fell 0.3% to 8,149

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.6% to 10,256

EGYPT

.EGX30 added 1% to 31,316

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.2% to 2,047

OMAN

.MSX30 added 0.6% to 4,786

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.1% to 9,255

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.7% to 4,290

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.