MIDEAST-STOCKS-Gulf markets rise on higher oil prices, Abu Dhabi falls

By Md Manzer Hussain

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf were up on Monday, tracking a surge in global equities amid rising oil prices, while Abu Dhabi's index retreated.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets- edged up on Monday as dampened global demand could not offset the threat to supply from tensions in the Middle East.

Brent LCOc1 rose 0.2% at $78.71 a barrel by 1230 GMT.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was up for a second consecutive session, ending 0.9% higher, lifted up by a 4.5% rise in SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co 4263.SE and 9.9% jump in MBC Group 4072.SE.

MBC, a Saudi media company which made its market debut on Jan 8, shot up about 150%, closing at 79.90 riyals a share on Monday.

The Qatari index .QSI rose 0.8%, snapping its four-session losing streak, aided by gains in all sectors, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA surging 2.7% and Industries Qatar IQCD.QA climbing 1.3%.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI dipped slightly to trade flat. Losses in financial and utilities sectors offset the gains in industrials.

Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU declined 1.8% and 1.2% respectively while tolls operator Salik Co SALIK.DU gained 2.3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI was down for a seventh straight session, ending 0.3% lower, weighed down by a 0.5% loss in conglomerate International Holding Co IHC.AD and 0.4% drop in UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi BankFAB.AD.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose for a third consecutive session and ended 1.2% higher, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA gaining 2.8% and Misr Fertilizers Production Co MFPC.CA surging 10.1%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.9% to 12,110

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.4% to 7,983

QATAR

.QSI was up 0.8% to 10,370

EGYPT

.EGX30 added 1.2% to 28,050

BAHRAIN

.BAX up 0.1% to 1,994

OMAN

.MSX30 gained 0.1% to 4,607

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI lost 0.3% to 9,680

DUBAI

.DFMGI ended flat at 4,081

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

