MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise on China optimism, Saudi leads

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stocks outperformed Gulf peers on Tuesday after China announced it would further ease its COVID-19 curbs, bolstering expectations of a demand recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday. Management of COVID-19 will also be downgraded to a less strict category, the health authority said, as the disease has become less virulent and will gradually evolve into a common respiratory infection.

China is the last major country to move toward treating COVID as endemic. Its containment measures had slowed the $17 trillion economy to its lowest growth rate in nearly half a century, disrupting global supply chains and trade.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 1.3%, led by a 1.8% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 1.9% increase in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

Oil, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, hit a three-week high as China's latest easing of COVID restrictions spurred hopes of a fuel demand recovery, with further support coming from cuts to U.S. energy production caused by winter storms.

The Saudi stock market rose today while oil markets' prospects improved with China opening up, said Fadi Reyad, chief market analyst at CAPEX.com.

"However, the main index remains near its lowest levels this year and could be at risk of other price corrections."

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.6%, with top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

In Qatar, the index .QSI fell 0.2%, extending losses for a third session.

According to Reyad, the Qatari index continued to decline under the weight of the natural gas market's performance.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 closed 0.5% lower, hit by a 1.8% fall in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

Egypt's central bank said on Monday it is taking all necessary actions to regulate the foreign exchange market and achieve monetary stability in the near future.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 1.3% to 10,359

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI was flat at 10,359

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.6% to 3,348

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.2% to 10,764

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.5% to 14,485

BAHRAIN

.BAX advanced 1% to 1,877

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.3% to 4,845

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.9% to 8,097

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

