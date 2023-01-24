MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise on China demand optimism

By Md Manzer Hussain

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets closed higher on Tuesday on expectations of economic recovery in the world's second largest economy, China, and smaller interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Fed will end its tightening cycle after a 25-basis-point hike at each of its next two policy meetings and then likely hold interest rates steady for at least the rest of the year, according to most economists in a Reuters poll.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirror U.S. monetary policy changes.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday that China's lifting of COVID-19 restrictions should bring global demand to a record high this year. OPEC also forecast a rebound in Chinese demand.

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia added 0.3%, lifted by gains in materials, financial and energy sector stocks, with oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE continuing its gains since Monday, rising 0.6%. The world's largest Islamic bank by market capitalization, Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, rose 0.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI rose 0.6%, ending its four session losing streak, with the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD surging 2.7% and real estate developer Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD rising 1.3%.

The developer said on Monday that the first phase Of 'The Sustainable City – Yas Island' was sold out within 24 hours, generating over 1 billion dirhams in sales.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI bounced back from two sessions of losses, rising 0.4%. The index was lifted by gains in financial and real estate stocks, with Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU up 2.2% and Mashreqbank MASB.DU climbing 3.1%, while real estate heavyweight Emaar properties EMAR.DU added 0.3%.

The Qatari index .QSI rose 0.7%, extending its rally since Thursday, with almost all its constituent stocks gaining.

Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA continued its gains with a 2.3% rise and Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA rose 1.7%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 climbed 1.6%, continuing its rally since Wednesday.

"The Egyptian stock market continued to see a surge in investments from international traders", said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

"The index could maintain its uptrend as the country continues to secure financing deals from international institutions".

Egypt has signed a $1.5 billion financing agreement with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation to fund its trading, including imports of energy products and essential commodities.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI rose 0.3% to 10,796 QATAR .QSI rose 0.7% to 11,106 EGYPT .EGX30 added 1.6% to 16,440 BAHRAIN .BAX rose 0.2% at 1,929 OMAN .MSX30 added 0.2% to 4,786 KUWAIT .BKP rose 0.1% to 8,192 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI added 0.6% to 10,222 DUBAI .DFMGI rose 0.4% to 3,364 (Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain Editing by Mark Potter) ((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com))

