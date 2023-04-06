MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets retreat as recession worries weigh

By Ateeq Shariff

April 6 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday as mounting evidence of a U.S. economic slowdown fuelled worries about a possible global recession.

The U.S. services sector slowed more than expected in March as demand cooled, while a measure of prices paid by services businesses fell to the lowest in nearly three years.

Fed fund futures are indicating a 62.5% chance of the U.S. central bank pausing its rate hikes in May and a 51.3% chance of a rate cut at its July meeting, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the world's largest economy.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI eased 0.1%, extending losses from the previous session, hit by a 1.3% decline in Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE.

The Saudi bourse saw more price corrections as traders move to secure gains in the current uncertain atmosphere, said Fadi Reyad, chief market analyst at CAPEX.com.

"Global sentiment affected local stocks after U.S. economic data altered expectations."

However, the index posted its third weekly gain of 3%. Earlier this week, the benchmark registered sharp gains after a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to further cut oil production.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.4%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU losing 1.4%.

Shares in UAE-based currency exchange company Al Ansari Financial Services ALANSARI.DUclimbed 16.5% above its listing price on its market debut.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI retreated 0.3%, while the Qatari index .QSI fell 0.2%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 tumbled 1.8%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory.

The Egyptian market is coming under increasing pressure as risk aversion increases among investors on a global and local stage, Reyad said.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI eased 0.1% to 10,906

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI lost 0.3% to 9,471

DUBAI

.DFMGI dropped 0.4% to 3,415

QATAR

.QSI declined 0.2% to 10,342

EGYPT

.EGX30 fell 1.8% to 16,709

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.1% to 1,886

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.9% to 4,756

KUWAIT

.BKP down 0.4% to 7,725

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.