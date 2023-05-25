MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets range-bound as US debt jitters dent sentiment

May 25 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf markets were range-bound on Thursday as the impasse in negotiations to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid a default kept investors wary of risky assets.

Some progress had been made, but several issues remained unresolved in U.S. debt ceiling negotiations, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday, as the deadline ticked closer to raising the federal government's $31.4 trillion borrowing limit or risk default.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI edged 0.1% lower, as the index was pulled down by weakness in almost all sectors, with healthcare and financials leading the losses. Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE dropped 0.9% and Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE plummeted 1.5%.

Data released by the Saudi government on Thursday showed oil exports value and non-oil exports value for the month of March declined 26.5% and 20.6%, respectively.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI advanced 0.3%, following a two consecutive sessions of losses, supported by solid gains in real estate companies. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and its unit Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU climbed 1.2% and 1.8%, respectively.

Financials were on an upward trend as Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU gained 0.6% and Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU, Dubai's largest lender, climbed 0.4%.

The Qatari Stock index .QSI fell 0.3%, extending losses to a fourth straight session, as most of its constituent stocks traded in red, with Petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA shedding 0.8% and Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA losing 1.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI opened flat.

