MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rally on vaccine optimism, oil price rise

Major Gulf markets extended gains to end higher for a second straight session on Tuesday, as the progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine boosted hopes of a global economic recovery.

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Major Gulf markets extended gains to end higher for a second straight session on Tuesday, as the progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine boosted hopes of a global economic recovery.

Pfizer Inc PFE.N on Monday said its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech SE BNTX.O, was more than 90% effective in preventing infection.

The Gulf region also benefited from a rise in oil prices on the back of vaccine hopes, outweighing the expected negative impact on fuel demand from new lockdowns. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI closed 0.5% higher, led by a 0.5% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, while National Commercial Bank 1180.SE advanced 2.4%.

The kingdom's economy shrank 4.2% in the third quarter from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, a smaller contraction than in the second quarter when it was reeling under coronavirus-linked lockdowns.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI finished over 2% higher, its biggest intraday gain since June 7.

Real estate stocks were among top gainers, with Emaar Malls EMAA.DU closing over 14% higher, while Emaar Properties EMAR.DU added about 3%.

Emaar Malls, which reported a 66% slump in its nine-month profit, however, said it was optimistic about the immediate future of the retail industry in Dubai for the remainder of 2020.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI firmed 0.5%, supported by gains in index heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, which gained 1.2% and 1.8%, respectively.

Further boosting the sentiment, United Arab Emirates said it has no plan to increase value-added tax to more than the current 5%.

Qatar's index .QSI reversed losses in morning trade to close the session 0.4% higher, with energy firm Qatar Fuel Co QFLS.QA perched at the top of the index with a 5.4% gain.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 climbed 2.2% with Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA gaining 1.9%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI added 0.5% to 8,405

ABU DHABI

.ADI rose 0.5% to 4,768

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 2.1% to 2,265

QATAR

.QSI advanced 0.4% to 10,132

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 2.2% to 11,077

BAHRAIN

.BAX rose 0.4% to 1,451

OMAN

.MSI added 0.8% to 3,577

KUWAIT

.BKP rise 0.9% to 6,233

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

