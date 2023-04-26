MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets put in mixed performance on recession fears

April 26 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf put in a mixed performance on Wednesday amid expectations of slowing economic growth and fears of a recession in the United States.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was among the risers, adding 0.4% for a sixth session of gains, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE closing 1.3% higher and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE up 1.7%.

U.S. Consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in April, a survey showed on Tuesday, intensifying concerns of a potential recession.

Investors are worried that further potential interest rate hikes by inflation-fighting central banks could slow economic growth and dent energy demand in the United States, Britain and the European Union.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely, exposing the region to monetary tightening in the world's largest economy.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI rose 0.3%, with Fadi Reyad, Chief Market Analyst at CAPEX.com MENA, noting a positive trend was maintained as oil prices remained relatively stable.

"The market was led by rebounds in some of its largest stocks and could continue to see a positive performance with investors' sentiment moving to the bright side after the end of Ramadan," he said.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.5%, weighed down by a 2.5% drop in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI, which traded after a three session break, rose 1.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.4%, with top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA down more than 2%.

According to Reyad, the Egyptian bourse saw a more pronounced decline after failing to break above this year's high.

"The market could come under pressure as international investors could accelerate their selling trend if global conditions continue to deteriorate, in particular, if concerns around U.S. banks' health increase."

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.4% to 11,307

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.3% to 9,676

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.5% to 3,490

QATAR

.QSI gained 1.4% to 10,073

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.4% to 17,452

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.4% to 1,895

OMAN

.MSX30 eased 0.5% to 4,720

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.1% to 7,941

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.