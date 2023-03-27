MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mostly subdued despite rising oil prices

By Shamsuddin Mohd

March 27 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were mostly subdued on Monday, with banking shares taking the biggest hit across the markets as investors in the region were cautious despite some gains in oil prices and an easing of global banking stability fears.

Sentiment among investors remained pessimistic as concerns around the banking sector’s woes remain in investors’ minds, said Fadi Reyad, Chief Market Analyst at CAPEX.com MENA.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for Gulf financial markets - rose on Monday after a halt to oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan via Turkey and moves to contain a potential banking crisis, with Brent crude futures LCOc1 gaining $1.16, or 1.6%, at $76.15 a barrel by 1210 GMT.

Abu Dhabi's share index .FTFADGI dropped 0.8%, in its third day in the red, dragged down by a 0.3% decline in UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI declined 0.7%, extending losses to a second consecutive session, led by drops in its financial stocks, with Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU, UAE's largest lender, decreasing 1.9% and Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU tumbling 2.1%.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI also fell 0.3%, ending a four day rally, weighed down by a 1.2% dive in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's biggest bank by assets, and a 0.8% retreat in chemical makers Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI closed flat, as heavy losses in material sectors were capped by gains in healthcare stocks, with Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE gaining 3.8% but Sabic Agri-Nutrients 2020.SE, which was trading ex-dividend, recorded its sharpest intraday decline in over three years, to close 8.3% lower.

Index heavyweight Saudi Aramco 2222.SE also fell 0.2%.

Aramco said on Monday it has raised its multi-billion dollar investment in China by finalising and upgrading a planned joint venture in northeast China and acquiring an expanded stake in a privately controlled petrochemical group.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30, closed 0.2% lower, with index heavyweight Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA shedding 0.4% and EFG Hermes Holdings HRHO.CA losing 2.9%.

The country's lone cigarette maker, Eastern Company EAST.CA, however, surged 7.4% after on Sunday it revised the price of some products.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI was flat at 9,423

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI down 0.8% to 9,423

DUBAI

.DFMGI slid 0.7% to 3,326

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.3% to 10,101

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.2% to 15,950

BAHRAIN

.BAX declined 0.8% to 1,878

OMAN

.MSX30 was up 0.2% 4,853

KUWAIT

.BKP slipped 0.2% to 7,767

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

