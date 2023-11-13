MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed on interest rate worries

By Ateeq Shariff

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf put in a mixed performance on Monday as focus turned to this week's U.S. inflation data for more clues on whether global interest rates have peaked.

Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. headline consumer price inflation to have slowed to 3.3% in October from 3.7% in September when the data is released on Tuesday, although the core inflation rate that strips out volatile components is not expected to change.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.4% with rental firm Lumi 4262.SE down by 3.3% and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication 7040.SE 1.6% lower.

Foreign investors pulled a record amount of money from U.S. equity funds tracking Saudi Arabia in October as the Middle East's worst violence in decades shook the region's business-friendly narrative.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 0.3%, with Mashreq Bank MASB.DU up 4.2%.

The Dubai bourse remains volatile and potentially exposed to the downside, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

"However, strong local fundamentals could help limit risks while the announced initial public offering of Dubai Taxi could drive up interest in the stock market and fuel a stronger rebound."

Dubai plans to offer 25% of shares in the taxi business through an initial public offering (IPO), the company said in a statement on Monday, the latest public share sale as part of a broader privatisation programme of state assets.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.2%.

Crude oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - eased as demand worries trumped supply concerns ahead of Chinese retail sales data later in the week that may darken an outlook already dimmed by declining industrial activity in the world's second largest economy.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI rose 0.3%, led by a 3.9% gain for Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 closed 0.2% higher, helped by a 12.4% jump in Telecom Egypt ETEL.CA.

Egypt's annual core inflation slowed to 38.1% in October from 39.7% in September, data from the country's central bank showed on Sunday.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI lost 0.4% to 10,790 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI lost 0.2% to 9,537 DUBAI .DFMGI rose 0.3% to 3,983 QATAR .QSI gained 0.3% to 10,035 EGYPT .EGX30 rose 0.2% to 23,955 BAHRAIN .BAX was up 0.2% to 1,934 OMAN .MSX30 added 0.1% to 4,565 KUWAIT .BKP dropped 0.8% to 7,193

