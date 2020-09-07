MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed; Egypt snaps losing streak

By Ateeq Shariff

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Monday, with financial shares driving the Dubai index higher, while gains in Commercial International Bank supported Egypt.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.3%, with Jabal Omar Development 4250.SE rising 5.4% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE was up 1.5%.

Oil company Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, however, eased 0.3%.

Saudi Arabia's state oil producer cut its October official selling price (OSP) for its Arab Light crude oil to all destinations, the company said on Saturday.

Aramco reduced the OSP for its Arab Light crude grade to Asia by $1.40 a barrel, setting it at a minus $0.50 per barrel versus Oman/Dubai average.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 0.6%, led by a 4.2% leap in logistic firm Aramex ARMX.DU and a 0.9% gain Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

Dubai's $2 billion dual-tranche bond sale on Wednesday was backed mostly by funds in the Middle East, Europe and the United Kingdom, a document showed.

It was Dubai's first foray into the public debt markets since 2014, as the Middle Eastern tourism and commerce hub seeks to bolster finances hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI eased 0.3%, hurt by a 0.5% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI ended flat with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA rising 1.3%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 closed up 0.6%, ending six sessions of gains, driven by a 0.6% rise in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.3% to 8,050 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI lost 0.3% to 4,508 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.6% to 2,271 points

QATAR

.QSI was flat at 9,725 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.6% to 11,136 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.2% to 1,405 points

OMAN

.MSI ended flat at 3,706 points

KUWAIT

.BKP slipped 0.1% to 5,808 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.