MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed as Qatar falls, Dubai gains

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Qatar's stock market was the worst performer among mixed Gulf bourses on Thursday amid volatile energy markets, while Dubai shares ended higher on a strong banking sector performance.

The Qatari stock index .QSI dropped 0.9%, falling for a fourth consecutive session, with most of its constituent stocks in negative territory.

Index heavyweights Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA declined 1.3% and 0.9%, respectively.

Qatar's Commercial Bank COMB.QA dropped 3.8% and Doha Bank DOBK.QA slumped 10%.

"The Qatari stock market maintained its downtrend following the negative performance in natural gas markets," said Fadi Reyad, chief market analyst at CAPEX.com MENA.

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia dropped 0.8%, weighed down by losses in most sectors, led by banking and energy stocks.

Shares of Alinma Bank 1150.SE declined 4.3% after the bank reported 32.8% growth in annual net profit to 3.60 billion riyals ($959.3 million) that missed analysts' estimate of 3.72 billion riyals.

The world's largest Islamic bank by assets, Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, fell 0.7% and Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical 4013.SE declined 3.3%.

Saudi oil giant Aramco 2222.SE lost 0.9%.

Oil prices - a key contributor to Gulf economies - fell on Thursday as looming sanctions on Russian oil products added uncertainty over supply, with Brent crude down 0.51% at $82.40 a barrel by 1330 GMT.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI closed up 0.5%, lifted by gains in banking, utilities and industry sectors stocks.

Dubai's biggest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU added 0.4% and Emirates Central Cooling Systems EMPOWER.DU rose 2%.

Commercial Bank Of Dubai CBD.DU jumped 8.1% after it reported a 26% jump in full-year net profit on Wednesday, helped by higher net interest income and solid operating income.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI ended up 0.1%, rising for a fourth straight session, helped by a 3% gain in National Marine Dredging NMDC.AD after the firm posted a 30% increase in annual net profit to 1.30 billion dirhams ($353.9 million).

The MENA region's largest producer of nitrogen fertilisers, Fertiglobe FERTIGLOBE.AD, rose 2.2%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 ended 0.9% lower, falling for a fourth session with almost all its constituent stocks in the red.

Fawry banking FWRY.CA and El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA dropped 3.6% and 6% respectively.

