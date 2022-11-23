World Markets
COMB

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed as Qatar ends 7-day losing streak

Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

November 23, 2022 — 08:47 am EST

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

By Ateeq Shariff

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Wednesday amid volatile oil prices, with the Qatari index snapping a seven-session losing streak.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, reversed course to fall by more than $2 a barrel as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap on Russian oil above where the crude grade is currently trading.

The G7 is looking at a price cap on Russian sea-borne oil in the range of $65-70 per barrel, a European Union diplomat said.

Qatari stocks .QSI gained 0.6%, led by a 4.1% jump in Commercial Bank COMB.QA and a 2.6% rise in Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI advanced 1.3%, buoyed by a 1.7% rise in conglomerate International Holding IHC.AD.

The Abu Dhabi market rebounded after a week of price corrections, which could help the market maintain a strong uptrend, Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness, said.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI eased 0.1%, hit by a 1% fall in real estate developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.2%, weighed down by a 2.5% slide in top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

Nomura has warned that seven countries - Egypt, Romania, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Czech Republic, Pakistan and Hungary - are now at a high risk of currency crises.

The Saudi stock exchange was closed on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia declared a public holiday as the country's soccer team beat Argentina in the World Cup.

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 1.3% to 10,529

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.1% to 3,326

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.6% to 11,897

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.2% to 12,600

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,864

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.9% to 4,544

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.3% to 8,459

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COMB
MARK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.