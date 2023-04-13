MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed amid recession fears; Egypt surges

By Ateeq Shariff

April 13 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly mixed on Thursday on possible recession in the United States, the world's largest economy, although the Egyptian bourse surged to its highest since mid-February.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 0.1% last month, below economists' expectations for a 0.2% gain, and down from a 0.4% increase in February, raising expectations the Federal Reserve is likely to stop hiking rates after a possible increase in May.

Fed staff assessing the potential fallout of banking stress projected a "mild recession" later this year.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI closed 0.3% lower, after touching its peak for the year, dragged down by a 2.3% slide in top lender Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

The Dubai market saw some downward pressures as traders moved to secure their gains, in particular after the Fed's minutes' mention of the potential for a recession in the U.S. weighed on traders' sentiment, said Fadi Reyad, Chief Market Analyst at CAPEX.com.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 jumped 5.6%, boosted by a 14.5% surge in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

World Bank President David Malpass on Thursday said the bank stands ready to provide support to Egypt, but important to see improvements in business climate.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI reversed early losses to finish 0.3% higher, with Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE gaining 0.9%.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were stable as the market weighed the prospect of tight supply against possible recession in the United States.

In Qatar, the index .QSI slipped 1.3%, with most of the constituents in negative territory.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.3% to 10,965

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.1% to 9,558

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.3% to 3,487

QATAR

.QSI lost 1.3% to 10,090

EGYPT

.EGX30 leapt 5.6% to 17,671

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,882

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.9% to 4,811

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped 0.1% to 7,758

