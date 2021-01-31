MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets lower as Saudi Arabia says vaccines delayed

By Ateeq Shariff

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Major Middle East stock markets ended lower on Sunday, tracking a slide in global markets at the end of last week and after Saudi Arabia extended measures to fight the coronavirus crisis.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 1.2%, after the government said COVID-19 vaccines were being delayed. The kingdom extended its travel ban for citizens and port closures to May 17 from March 31.

Shares in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE dropped 1%, while National Commercial Bank 1180.SE slipped 2.4% lower.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) 2010.SE, the Gulf's largest petrochemical maker, slid 1.8% despite posting a net profit of 2.22 billion riyals ($592 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with a net loss a year earlier.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI retreated 1.6%, extending the previous session's losses, as Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU fell 1.8% and Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU dropped 1.7%.

Dubai suspended non-essential surgeries in hospitals for a month and halted live music at restaurants indefinitely after daily coronavirus infections surged in the United Arab Emirates.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI slipped 0.9%, hit by a 1.6% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 0.6% decrease in telecoms giant Etisalat ETISALAT.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI lost 0.7%, with Qatar Fuel QFLS.QA shedding 2.2% to be the worst performer on the benchmark.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's index .EGX30 eased 0.3%, with tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA dropping 2%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI down 1.2% to 8,703

ABU DHABI

.ADI fell 0.9% to 5,593

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 1.6% to 2,654

QATAR

.QSI down 0.7% to 10,474

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.3% to 11,546

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.4% to 1,463

OMAN

.MSI edged up 0.1% at 3,653

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.4% to 6,308

($1 = 3.7508 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

