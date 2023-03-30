World Markets
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets gain on steady oil, receding bank fears

March 30, 2023 — 04:56 am EDT

March 30

March 30 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets opened slightly up on Thursday, tracking Asian peers and oil prices higher, helped by improving investor sentiment as concerns over a recent banking sector crisis eased.

Oil prices — a key catalyst for the gulf's financial markets — was nearly steady, as a surprise drop in U.S. crude stockpiles offset a smaller-than-expected cut to Russian supplies, while investors closely watched developments on Iraqi Kurdistan oil exports.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $78.23 a barrel at 0630 GMT.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI rose 0.7%, with luxury real estate developer Retal Urban Development Company 4322.SE adding 0.7% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, Saudi Arabia's second-largest lender by assets, edging up 0.8%.

Al Rajhi Bank is set to raise $1 billion with five-year sustainable Islamic bonds, a document from one of the banks arranging the deal showed on Wednesday.

Al Kathiri Holding Company 3008.SE surged nearly 10%, after it completed 100 million riyals ($26.64 million) worth of domestic sukuk offering.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 0.4%, gaining for a third consecutive session, led by real estate and utilities stocks. The blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU climbed 1.4%, and Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation EMPOWER.DU inched up 0.5%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI also added 0.4%, after closing flat on Wednesday.

First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the UAE's largest lender, climbed 2.6% on Thursday, its biggest gain in more than 2 months, while medical manpower staffing firm Response Plus Holding RPM.AD inching up 1.4% after it announced an annual dividend of 0.07 dirham a share.

The benchmark stock index .QSI in Qatar was also up 0.4%, boosted by financials, with Sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA jumping more than 3% and chemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA rising 0.7%.

($1 = 3.7535 riyals)

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((shamsuddin.mohd@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497252;))

