MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets gain after no escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions

By Maqsood Alam

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Middle East stocks closed higher on Sunday amid relief at no further escalation in tensions between Iran and the United States, but shares of Saudi Aramco 2222.SE retreated.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump backed away from days of angry rhetoric against Iran as the two countries tried to defuse a crisis over the U.S. killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI rose 0.3%, led by a 5.6% jump in telecom operator Etihad Etisalat 7020.SE.

Advanced Petrochemical 2330.SE added 2.2% after reporting a 5.9% increase in its estimated annual profit to 759 million riyals ($202 million).

Gains, however, were capped by losses in financial and energy shares. Samba Financial Group 1090.SE dropped 2.8%, while Saudi Aramco fell 0.6% to 34.8 riyals.

Aramco has seen selling over the past week as it was affected by the U.S.-tensions and as investors are scrutinising the company's prospects more closely now that the euphoria surrounding its IPO is fading.

On Sunday, the oil giant said it had exercised its "greenshoe option" to sell an additional 450 million shares, raising the size of its initial public offering (IPO) to $29.4 billion. Aramco initially raised a then-record $25.6 billion in its IPO in December by selling 3 billion shares at 32 riyals.

In Qatar, Doha Bank DOBK.QA and United Development UDCD.QA rose by 6.2% and 3.3% respectively, pushing the index .QSI up by 0.6%.

Dubai's index .DFMGI edged up 0.1% as its biggest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU increased 1.2%, while Amanat Holdings AMANT.DU closed up 1.7% after saying it was assessing a possible acquisition of a stake in the Middle East operations of VPS Healthcare Group.

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI was up 0.2%, with market heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD gaining 0.3%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 gained 0.5% with Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA adding 0.4%.

Stock markets in Kuwait and Oman were closed following the death of Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said and will resume trading on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI was up 0.3% to 8,371 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI edged up 0.2 % to 5,084 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 0.1 % to 2,752 points

QATAR

.QSI rose 0.6% to 10,509 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 was up 0.5% to 13,803 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX inched up 0.2 % to 1,600 points

($1 = 3.7514 riyals)

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.