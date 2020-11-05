MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets flat despite oil price slide

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were largely flat on Thursday, supported by gains in financial shares despite falling oil prices.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell 64 cents, or 1.55%, to $40.59 a barrel at 0756 GMT as Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to the White House in a nail-biting U.S. presidential election, but the Republicans look likely to retain Senate control.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slipped 0.2%, a day after registering sharp gains, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE losing 1.1% and oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE down 0.3%.

Meanwhile, the kingdom on Wednesday announced new plans to ease foreign workers' contractual restrictions, abolishing a controversial seven-decade-old sponsorship system known as kafala.

Saudi Arabia, which chairs the Group of 20 major economies (G20) this year, is seeking to boost its private sector, part of a plan to diversify its oil-dependent economy.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.4%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU both rising 0.7%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.5%increase in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

In Qatar, the index .QSI added 0.2%, with Commercial Bank COMB.QA gaining 1%.

The Gulf state's budget will be drawn up on the assumption of an oil price of $40 a barrel to shield the gas-rich Gulf country from oil price volatility, Qatar's Emir said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.