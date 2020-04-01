MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets fall on oil slide, recession fears

April 1 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets fell on Wednesday as oil prices slipped and prospects of a deep global recession due to the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak rattled investors.

Brent crude LCOc1 declined $1.02, or 3.9%, to $25.33 a barrel by 0643 GMT.

The Dubai stock index .DFMGI lost 1.9%, dragged by a 3.6% fall in Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and a 4.1% slide in Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI lost 0.6%. Top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD dropped 1%, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD sank 5%.

The United Arab Emirates revoked a system allowing individuals to obtain permits to move around during nightly curfews imposed temporarily for a disinfection drive, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The UAE has confirmed 664 coronavirus cases, with six deaths. The total number of infections in the six Gulf Arab states stands at more than 4,000, with 23 deaths.

In Saudi Arabia, which asked Muslims to put haj plans on hold, the index .TASI eased 0.3%, with National Commercial Bank 1180.SE losing 1.9%.

The kingdom wants Muslims to wait until there is more clarity about the coronavirus pandemic before planning to attend the annual haj pilgrimage, the minister for haj and umrah said on state TV on Tuesday.

Pilgrimage is big business for Saudi Arabia and the backbone of plans to expand visitor numbers under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious economic reform agenda.

The country has reported 10 deaths among 1,563 cases of coronavirus, which has infected some 800,000 people globally and killed more than 38,000.

Qatar's index .QSI slipped 0.3%, dragged by a 2% decline in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and a 1.1% decrease in lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA.

