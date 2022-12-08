MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets end mixed on rising oil, economic fears

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Gulf stocks ended mixed on Thursday as oil prices rebounded from 2022 lows, although concerns around economic growth weighed.

Oil was boosted by hopes that easing anti-COVID measures in China will revive demand and by signs that some tankers carrying Russian oil have been delayed after a G7 price cap.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI reversed early losses to close 0.6% higher, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising 1.4% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE up 2.7%.

However, the index .TASI posted its seventh consecutive weekly loss, of 5.3%, and was trading near a 19-month low.

The kingdom expects to post a second consecutive budget surplus in 2023, although down 84% from this year as an uncertain global economic outlook and lower crude prices look set to weigh on the top oil exporter's revenues.

Saudi Arabia does not disclose the oil price it bases its budget on. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates the Saudi fiscal break-even oil price at $73.3 a barrel this year and $66.8 next year.

The Qatari index .QSI rose 0.2%, ending three sessions of losses, helped by a 1.5% gain in the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.7%, hit by a 2.6% drop in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 2.8% slide in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI was down 0.6%.

The United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector grew in November at its slowest pace since January, as signs emerged that concern over a global slowdown weighed on sales and confidence, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 added 0.4%, extending gains for a seventh session.

Egypt is expecting approval of a new $3 billion Extended Fund Facility package from the International Monetary Fund next week, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said on Wednesday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.6% to 10,247

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI lost 0.6% to 10,274

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 0.7% to 3,314

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.2% to 11,489

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.4% to 14,838

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.1% to 1,855

OMAN

.MSX30 added 1.3% to 4,784

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.4% to 8,320

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.