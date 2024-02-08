MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets end mixed on Gaza ceasefire rejection; Saudi extends gains

By Ateeq Shariff

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Thursday after Israel rejected ceasefire offer from Hamas, with the Saudi index rising for a sixth consecutive session on upbeat earnings.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rejected Hamas' latest offer for a ceasefire and return of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, but U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was still room for negotiation toward an agreement.

Diplomatic efforts continue, with a Hamas delegation arriving in Cairo on Thursday for ceasefire talks with mediators Egypt and Qatar. Jordan's King Abdullah, meanwhile, will meet U.S. President Joe Biden to lobby for an end to the war.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising 1.8%, while Saudi Awwal Bank 1060.SE advanced more than 3% after reporting a ahrp rise in annual net profit.

Among other gainers, Savola Group 2050.SE jumped more than 6%, a day after announcing plans to distribute its entire 34.52% stake in regional dairy firm Almarai 2280.SE to its eligible shareholders.

The deal will be preceded by a 6 billion riyal ($1.60 billion) rights issue that will help strengthen the company's position, including paying off debt and enabling distribution of shares of Almarai, the biggest dairy firm in the Middle East.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI eased 0.1%, hit by a 2.7% fall in toll operator Salik Co SALIK.DU, while Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU retreated 1.6%.

The utility firm reported a higher fourth-quarter net profit, however, saw a decrease sequentially in earnings.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI edged 0.1% higher.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - steadied at just above $79 a barrel, having risen for a third straight day on Wednesday as Israel rejected a Hamas offer for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI lost 0.3%, hit by a 1.4% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 advanced 1.8%, as most of its constituents were in positive territory including Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, which was up 3.7%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI gained 0.3% to 12,203

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.1% to 9,363

DUBAI

.DFMGI eased 0.1% to 4,159

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.3% to 9,961

EGYPT

.EGX30 added 1.8% to 28,411

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.2% to 2,068

OMAN

.MSX30 down 0.3% to 4,547

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.1% to 7,962

($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

