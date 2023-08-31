MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets end mixed on Fed pause bets, volatile energy prices

By Ateeq Shariff

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Thursday after soft U.S. economic data raised bets that the Federal Reserve would pause interest rate hikes next month, while volatile energy prices weighed on investor sentiment.

A slew of U.S. economic indicators generally surprised to the downside, adding to bets that the Fed is done tightening and rate cuts next year could amount to more than 100 basis points.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council is usually guided by the Fed policy because most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.4%, helped by a 1.7% rise in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Co EMPOWER.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI finished 0.7% higher, buoyed by a 2.1% rise in conglomerate International Holding IHC.AD.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI declined 1.5%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA, which was down 2.8%.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose, boosted by a large drawdown in U.S. crude inventories and production cuts by OPEC+, but a slowdown in China's manufacturing activity limited gains.

China's manufacturing activity shrank again in August, an official factory survey showed on Thursday, fuelling concerns about weakness in the world's second-biggest economy.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.7%, weighed down by a 1.9% drop in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE and a 1.3% decrease in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 was up 0.3%, trading at all-time high, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA closing 2% higher.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.2% to 11,491

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.7% to 9,810

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.4% to 4,083

QATAR

.QSI dropped 1.5% to 10,195

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.3% to 18,874

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,952

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.8% to 4,799

KUWAIT

.BKP down 0.4% to 7,695

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

