MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets end mixed on economic concerns

May 8 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Monday as traders fretted over global and local economic developments and a string of weak corporate earnings weighed on sentiment.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.2%, hit by a 2.4% slide in Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD.

The Abu Dhabi stock market came under pressure as traders were still considering whether to lock in gains after April's modest rebound, Fadi Reyad, Chief Market Analyst at CAPEX.com, said.

"While limited catalysts left the market without clear support, a strong rebound in oil prices could help limit losses and even reverse the market's direction."

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose almost 3% on Monday as U.S. recession fears eased and some traders took the view that a crude price slide was overdone after three straight weekly declines for the first time since November.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI reversed early losses to finish flat.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI also ended flat.

In Qatar, the index .QSI added 0.4%, with Commercial Bank COMB.QA climbing 3.2%.

However, the index's gains were limited by a 0.8% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA after it reported a sharp decline in quarterly net profit.

Elsewhere, Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing Company QAMC.QA retreated 2.6% on weak first-quarter earnings.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rebounded 2.4%, ending five sessions of losses, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory including Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals ABUK.CA, which closed 9.4% higher.

