MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets end mixed as traders temper rate cuts

By Ateeq Shariff

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Monday after a robust U.S. jobs report dashed expectations of a near-term interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

Data on Friday showed U.S. job growth accelerated in January and wages increased by the most in nearly two years, signs of persistent strength in the labour market that encourage the Fed to start easing later rather than sooner.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), peg their currencies to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely.

Fed chair Jerome Powell said in an interview aired on Sunday he wanted to wait to be a little more confident inflation was sustainably falling before moving interest rates lower.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.5%, with Saudi Telecom Co 7010.SE and a 1.3% increase in Saudi Arabian Mining Co 1211.SE.

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE dropped 0.5%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - slipped again on Monday as a strong U.S. job report which capped sharp falls last week dampened hopes of swift rate cuts, despite a U.S. pledge to continue air strikes in the Middle East which have kept geopolitical tensions high.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 2.2% gain in Tecom Group TECOM.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI dropped 0.3%.

Non-oil business activity in the UAE eased to a five-month low in January, a survey showed on Monday, as the pace of growth in new orders and employment slowed.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI declined 1.5%, as almost all its constituents were in negative territory including Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA, which was down 2.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 added 0.3%, helped by a 10.3% increase in Talaat Mostafa Group TMGH.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI rose 0.5% to 12,025 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI fell 0.3% to 9,428 DUBAI .DFMGI added 0.1% to 4,231 QATAR .QSI dropped 1.5% to 9,888 EGYPT .EGX30 up 0.3% to 27,666 BAHRAIN .BAX was down 0.5% to 2,064 OMAN .MSX30 eased 0.2% to 4,549 KUWAIT .BKP gained 0.9% to 7,033 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

