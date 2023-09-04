MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets end lower amid volatile oil prices; Egypt gains

By Md Manzer Hussain

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday as investors turned cautious amid volatile oil prices and awaiting the next monetary policy moves by the U.S Federal Reserve.

Crude prices — a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets — were volatile with Brent LCOc1 traded down 3 cents at $88.52 a barrel by 0648 GMT and inching up to $88.60 a barrel by 1300 GMT.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI was down 0.5%, after rising in the previous two sessions with tolls operator Salik SALIK.DU losing 1.8% and Emirates Central Cooling EMPOWER.DU shedding 2.2%.

The Qatari index .QSI extended its losing streak to a fourth straight session, closing 0.5% lower, with most sectors in the red.

Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the region's largest lender, dropped 1.1% and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA lost 1.5%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI fell for a second consecutive session, ending 0.4% lower, weighed down by a 3.4% drop in ADNOC Drilling ADNOCDRILL.AD and 1.2% decline in UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Futures now imply a 93% chance of rates staying unchanged this month and a 67% probability that the entire tightening cycle is over.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council is usually guided by the Fed policy because most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was down 0.2%, extending its losses to a third consecutive session. The index was dragged down by a 0.4% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and 3.3% slump in Savola Group 2050.SE.

"Traders were reacting to the developments in oil markets while expectations on the Federal Reserve monetary policy and China also affected sentiment", said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 1%, snapping its previous session losses, with Talaat Mostafa Group TMGH.CA surging 5% and Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling ALCN.CA rising 4.3%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.2% to 11,430

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.9% to 7,621

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.5% to 10,131

EGYPT

.EGX30 added 1% to 18,911

BAHRAIN

.BAX rose 0.3 to 1,962

OMAN

.MSX30 fell 0.4% to 4,758

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI lost 0.4% to 9,748

DUBAI

.DFMGI dropped 0.5% to 4,069

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain, editing by Ed Osmond)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

